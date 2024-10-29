Two South Florida transit services offer free rides to polls

Two South Florida transit services will be providing free transportation to polling locations.

Broward County Transit will kick off their routes for Early Voting this weekend. All BCT bus and paratransit rides will be fare-free on Saturday, Nov. 2, Sunday Nov. 3, and Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

In Palm Beach County, Palm Tran is offering free rides on Election Day on Palm Tran fixed-route, Palm Tran Connection and Go-Glades services.

