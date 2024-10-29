© 2024 WLRN
Two South Florida transit services offer free rides to polls

WLRN Public Media | By Helen Acevedo
Published October 29, 2024 at 10:10 AM EDT

Two South Florida transit services will be providing free transportation to polling locations.  

Broward County Transit will kick off their routes for Early Voting this weekend. All BCT bus and paratransit rides will be fare-free on Saturday, Nov. 2, Sunday Nov. 3, and Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 5. 

In Palm Beach County, Palm Tran is offering free rides on Election Day on Palm Tran fixed-route, Palm Tran Connection and Go-Glades services. 

READ MORE: Early voting begins: How and where to vote in South Florida

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
Helen Acevedo
Helen Acevedo, is WLRN's anchor for All Things Considered.
