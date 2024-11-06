Tropical storm warning for the Florida Keys

A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for the lower and middle Florida Keys, as well as the Dry Tortugas.

The National Weather Service says Hurricane Rafael continues to intensify as it approaches western Cuba.

Tropical-storm-force winds and heavy rain will impact the Keys through tonight with the strong winds beginning this evening. There is also a chance for coastal flooding.

READ MORE: Hurricane Rafael makes landfall in Cuba as a Cat 3 storm after knocking out power on the island

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.