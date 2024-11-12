Approved teacher's union contract would raise pay, maintain benefits

Miami-Dade County’s Teachers union has ratified a new contract agreement after winning recertification as an exclusive bargaining agent last month.

The United Teachers of Dade approved a new contract agreement last Thursday, which members passed with about 82% approval.

Some key highlights from the contract include teachers receiving an average pay raise of about 4.5% starting on Aug. 5, maintaining healthcare premiums and benefits and creating more opportunities for employee workforce housing.

"This contract reflects our collective strength and dedication to advocating for the best interests of our educators, students, and community,” said UTD President, Karla Hernandez- Mats.

The union represents over 27,000 employees of Miami-Dade Public Schools.

