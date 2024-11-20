Palm Beach County welcomes new commissioners, elects new mayor

Palm Beach County officially has a new mayor and two new commissioners. The newly minted officials were sworn in Tuesday during the commission’s first meeting since the Nov. 5 general election.

Commissioners formally nominated Maria Marino, a Republican, and voted unanimously in favor of the appointment.

Marino, who succeeds Commissioner Maria Sachs as mayor, was sworn in and took the oath for a second four-year term. She faced no challengers in the general election. Sachs — a Democrat — had won reelection and was also sworn in as a commissioner.

The role of the county mayor largely acts as a commissioner of the board and presides over its meetings.

Commissioner Sara Baxter, a Republican, was appointed vice mayor, assuming responsibilities in the mayor's absence.

Some history was made, too.

Former Greenacres Mayor Joel Flores, a Democrat, was the first Hispanic person elected to the commission to represent the third district. And Bobby Powell Jr., a Democrat, replaced Senator-elect Mack Bernard to represent District 7.

The County Commission is now under Democratic control again. The election results shifted the commission from a 4-3 Republican to a 4-3 Democrat majority.

