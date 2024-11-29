Safety measures proposed for private school buses after student's injury

A South Florida lawmaker is looking to boost school bus safety after a student was hit and injured by a vehicle earlier this year when he stepped off a private school van in Miami.

The van was marked as a school bus but didn’t have a stop sign like those you’d see on a public yellow school bus. In the state of Florida, stop signs are only required on public school buses. Now, State Senator Ileana Garcia has filed SB 52, which would require stop signs on all public, charter and private school buses.

The legislation would also revise the definition of the term “school bus” as it relates to state uniform traffic control and drivers licenses. The state legislative session starts in March. If passed, SB 52 would take effect on July 1.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

