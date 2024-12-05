Miami congresswoman champions bill to protect victims of 'deepfake revenge porn'

U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar, R-Miami, is urging her colleagues in the House to pass the “Take It Down Act,” a proposed bill she is championing with bipartisan support that would protect victims of real and deepfake “revenge porn.” A similar version of the legislation on Tuesday passed the Senate.

“By voting for the TAKE IT DOWN Act, the Senate took a stand to protect women and girls victimized by bad actors stealing their likenesses to create fake revenge porn,” said Salazar in a statement issued Thursday. “Let’s join the Senate and pass this bill to protect these innocent victims NOW!”

The approved Senate bill would criminalize the publication of what’s called “non-consensual intimate imagery,” or NCII, and it includes including AI-generated NCII — more commonly referred to “deepfake revenge pornography.” It would also require social media and similar websites to have procedures in place to remove such content within 48 hours of notice from a victim.

“The Senate’s passage of the TAKE IT DOWN Act is a significant step forward in Congress’ responsibility to swiftly regulate some of the most harmful developments of AI — and urgently defend victims and survivors of exploitative deepfakes and non-consensual intimate imagery,” said U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-Pa., who is co-sponsoring the House bill with Salazar. “We must defend victims and ensure these images are removed from the Internet.”

READ MORE: U.S. House District 27: Republican Maria Elvira Salazar wins reelection over Baez-Geller

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.