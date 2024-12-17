Water taxi service expands to Pompano Beach in Broward County

Broward County’s popular water taxi service has expanded north into Pompano Beach.

Residents can now travel from Lighthouse Point to Hollywood on the service that includes six of Boward’s nine waterfront cities.



In all, 11 new stops were added along the Intracoastal waterway.



Tickets for children ages five to 11 are $10, adults are $30 and seniors age 65 and older are $25. Residents can get an annual pass for $250.



The service runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week, but will not run on Christmas Day.

