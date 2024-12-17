© 2024 WLRN
Water taxi service expands to Pompano Beach in Broward County

WLRN Public Media | By Carlton Gillespie
Published December 17, 2024 at 11:44 AM EST

Broward County’s popular water taxi service has expanded north into Pompano Beach.

Residents can now travel from Lighthouse Point to Hollywood on the service that includes six of Boward’s nine waterfront cities.
 
In all, 11 new stops were added along the Intracoastal waterway.
 
Tickets for children ages five to 11 are $10, adults are $30 and seniors age 65 and older are $25. Residents can get an annual pass for $250.
 
The service runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week, but will not run on Christmas Day.

Carlton Gillespie
Carlton Gillespie is WLRN's Broward County Bureau Reporter. He is a digital broadcasting major at FIU. He has worked for Caplin News where his work placed in the top-10 of the Hearst journalism awards and he has appeared as a panelist on WPLG's This Week in South Florida.
