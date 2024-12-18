© 2024 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Flood advisory in effect for parts of Pompano Beach, Fort Lauderdale

WLRN Public Media | By Alyssa Ramos
Published December 18, 2024 at 10:25 AM EST

Forecasters are reporting heavy downpours in our region today.

A flood advisory remains in effect for parts of Broward County until 11:15 a.m. Affected areas include Pompano Beach and North Fort Lauderdale.

The National Weather Service reports seeing up to 3 inches of rainfall over the last hour and says 2 to 3 more inches of rainfall are possible.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
News In Brief
Alyssa Ramos
Alyssa Ramos is the multimedia producer for Morning Edition for WLRN. She produces regional stories for newscasts and manages digital content on WLRN.
See stories by Alyssa Ramos
More On This Topic