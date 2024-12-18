Flood advisory in effect for parts of Pompano Beach, Fort Lauderdale

Forecasters are reporting heavy downpours in our region today.

A flood advisory remains in effect for parts of Broward County until 11:15 a.m. Affected areas include Pompano Beach and North Fort Lauderdale.

The National Weather Service reports seeing up to 3 inches of rainfall over the last hour and says 2 to 3 more inches of rainfall are possible.

Don't drive through flooded roads and stay weather aware!

