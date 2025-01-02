A cold front is heading to South Florida this weekend

Bring out the jackets, South Florida, a cold front is coming.

Cooler overnight temperatures will develop this weekend with lows in the 40s and 50s possible, especially on Saturday and Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Meanwhile today, there is a moderate risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches. That risk will elevate this weekend in the wake of the passing cold front.

JAN 2nd: Good Morning! We have another beautiful winter day in South Florida with dry conditions & seasonal high temperatures in the 70s. 🌴 #flwx pic.twitter.com/I2o3uu56RE — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) January 2, 2025

READ MORE: Florida tried to end a manatee death lawsuit. A federal judge says a trial is needed

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.