A cold front is heading to South Florida this weekend

WLRN Public Media | By Sherrilyn Cabrera
Published January 2, 2025 at 3:23 PM EST

Bring out the jackets, South Florida, a cold front is coming.

Cooler overnight temperatures will develop this weekend with lows in the 40s and 50s possible, especially on Saturday and Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Meanwhile today, there is a moderate risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches. That risk will elevate this weekend in the wake of the passing cold front.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
Sherrilyn Cabrera
Sherrilyn Cabrera is WLRN's PM newscast and digital producer.
