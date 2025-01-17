South Florida law enforcement head to Washington for Trump's inauguration

Law enforcement officers from agencies across South Florida are making their way to Washington D.C. to assist in President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office and municipalities like North Bay Village, the City of Miami, Miami Beach, Sweetwater and West Miami are sending personnel to patrol the parade route and ceremony at the U.S. Capitol, according to NBC 6.

More than 20,000 officers and military members will be present for the inauguration. The swearing-in ceremony will begin at noon on Jan. 20.

