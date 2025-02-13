Miami-Dade Public Schools proposes major changes to school boundaries

Miami-Dade County Public Schools is proposing boundary changes to multiple schools and expects to repurpose others in the upcoming school year.

The proposal would change the boundaries of eleven schools, while two are set to be repurposed, according to reporting from Axios.



The changes come as student enrollment in public schools continue to dwindle, with parents opting instead for charter and private schools.



At the start of this school year, the district enrolled about 5,500 fewer students than it did last spring, according to the Florida Department of Education. Charter school enrollment increased by about 1,500 students.



Seven schools in the district's north region and four schools in the central region are slated for changes.

