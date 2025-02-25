© 2025 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New bill aims to make higher-priced homes eligible for Citizens insurance

WLRN Public Media | By Tom Hudson
Published February 25, 2025 at 12:04 PM EST

A Miami Republican state senator wants Citizens Insurance to cover higher-priced homes. Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez introduced a bill that would increase limits on how much the state-backed insurance company insures.
 
Citizens cannot sell insurance to homes with replacement costs over $1 million in Miami-Dade and Monroe counties. Rodriguez’s bill would increase that to $1.5 million. That would make more homes eligible for insurance through Citizens.
 
The insurer-of-last resort has been trying to reduce the number of homes it insures. Almost one out of every 20 Citizen’s home insurance policies are in Miami-Dade and Monroe counties.

READ MORE: Condo prices and sales keep falling in South Florida, except Palm Beach County

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
News In Brief
Tom Hudson
Tom Hudson is WLRN's Senior Economics Editor and Special Correspondent.
See stories by Tom Hudson
More On This Topic