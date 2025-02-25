New bill aims to make higher-priced homes eligible for Citizens insurance

A Miami Republican state senator wants Citizens Insurance to cover higher-priced homes. Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez introduced a bill that would increase limits on how much the state-backed insurance company insures.



Citizens cannot sell insurance to homes with replacement costs over $1 million in Miami-Dade and Monroe counties. Rodriguez’s bill would increase that to $1.5 million. That would make more homes eligible for insurance through Citizens.



The insurer-of-last resort has been trying to reduce the number of homes it insures. Almost one out of every 20 Citizen’s home insurance policies are in Miami-Dade and Monroe counties.

