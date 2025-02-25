South Florida nonprofits urge lawmakers to spare Medicaid from budget cuts

U.S. House Republicans are expected to vote this week over a spending blueprint that could affect Medicaid.



The proposal calls for at least $880 billion in cuts to programs under the House Energy and Commerce Committee.



Local health nonprofit organizations are urging Florida congressional representatives to spare Medicaid.

“Miami’s residents are already struggling to take care of our children and our elders and those with chronic conditions, and we cannot afford to lose this lifeline,” said Florida Health Justice Project Executive Director Alison Yager.



Leo Cuello, a Medicaid policy expert with Georgetown University’s Center for Children and Families, said that Florida's older population could face the brunt of the consequences.

“Florida’s population being relatively older — more seniors moving in means the state’s healthcare costs are going to accelerate faster than in other places," Cuello said.



About 3.7 million Floridians were enrolled in Medicaid as of last October.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.