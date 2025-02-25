Lingering showers expected in South Florida, forecasters say

This morning, the storm system that brought some heavy rain to South Florida yesterday is still hanging out nearby.

Although the heaviest rain has ended for our region, there will still be a chance for lingering showers today, said Meteorologist Megan Borowski from the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network.

"Yesterday, a low-pressure center was meandering over the Gulf and that low helped to kick up showers and thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rain rates. Some parts of South Florida picked up an inch or so of precipitation, and parts of the Keys got over 6 inches of rain," Borowski said.

"Now, today that low is going to push off of the east coast. A few lingering showers aren’t going to be out of the question, but generally speaking conditions today won’t be nearly as rainy as they were yesterday."

Megan said that drier conditions are in the forecast for the next few days once this system pulls offshore to the east. She says that although the rain may have been a nuisance yesterday, it was much needed as most of our area is classified as in a moderate drought.

