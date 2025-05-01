Traffic alert: Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix to cause delays on Florida Turnpike

The Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix takes place this weekend, which also means the highest class of international racing might cause a bit of a delay on your commute.

On the Florida Turnpike, the northbound and southbound exit ramps to Northwest 199th Street and the northbound and southbound entrance ramps from Hard Rock Stadium, will be closed through Sunday.

Northwest 199th Street will be closed from 27th Avenue to Northwest 14th Court from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Practice races start at 12:30 p.m. tomorrow at the Miami International Autodrome, a circuit around Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. The main Grand Prix race is 4 p.m. Sunday.

