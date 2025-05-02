Funding extended for the only hospital in the Middle Keys

Local governments will continue funding the only hospital in the middle Keys as the region continues to face a shortage in medical personnel.

The City of Key Colony Beach Commission recently voted to continue funding Fishermen’s Community Hospital in Marathon.

The city pays into the Middle Keys Health Care Municipal Service Taxing Unit. It was established to help rebuild the hospital after it was destroyed by Hurricane Irma in 2017.

Key Colony Beach and the City of Marathon both agreed to continue paying into the taxing unit for one more year.

Fishermen’s is one of only three hospitals in the Florida Keys. Residents have raised concerns about the lack of specialized medical care. The Keys’ only cancer center closed in 2023.

READ MORE: South Florida chefs fight to save the country’s largest food assistance program

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.