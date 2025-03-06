Voters in 12 Palm Beach County cities, towns and villages are heading to the polls tomorrow.

In Riviera Beach, the election cycle has been disrupted by controversy after five candidates running for two city council seats and mayor were disqualified. That means, according to the city’s charter, a new mayor will be appointed after this election. Voters will not elect a new mayor until 2028.

Meanwhile, voters in Boynton Beach — the third largest city in the county — will elect a new mayor. The sitting mayor, Ty Penserga, is term-limited after three years.

In the Village of Wellington, voters will elect a new mayor following the untimely passing of longtime public leader Fred Pinto last year.

Any potential run-offs would take place March 25.

Election Day polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

You must vote at the polling place that is assigned to your precinct. Visit VotePalmBeach.gov to confirm your polling place before you go vote.

READ MORE: Palm Beach County Administrator Verdenia Baker to retire

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.