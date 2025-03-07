Miami Beach gets state aid to curb chaos during spring break

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced plans to help Miami Beach with its spring break crackdown.

The governor applauded the city for its efforts to make the popular tourism period safer for all visitors and residents at a press conference at Z Hotel Miami in Miami Beach on Thursday.

DeSantis said he has directed state law enforcement officials to assist Miami Beach and other cities with resources and personnel through April.

"We owe it to the people that live here. We owe it to people that visit here to make sure that this is orderly and safe for everybody involved," DeSantis said.

Last year, Florida deployed more than 140 troopers across the state’s most-visited spring break hotspots. Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner said 2024 was more tame than years’ passed.

"We kept people safe and our businesses boomed. We had calm instead of chaos as we saw in years past. But I always say it's not just the month of March. Law and order is 365 days a year," Meiner said.

Some measures the city has implemented for Spring Break this year include DUI checkpoints, $100 parking fees and curfews.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

