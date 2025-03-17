© 2025 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Palm Beach County-funded nonprofit reaches milestone in promoting physical activity

WLRN Public Media | By Wilkine Brutus
Published March 17, 2025 at 10:01 AM EDT

A Palm Beach County-funded nonprofit just reached a milestone. 

Will Romulus is the Executive Director of Digital Vibez, which runs the “Let’s Move” running and walking activity program.

What started in 2012 as a month-long online challenge has grown significantly with participants logging 72 million minutes of activity last year. That’s up from just 100,000 minutes of activity in the first year, Romulus said. 

"It's a really cool way to inspire our community to take control of their health. You log into the portal and add in that you did basketball for 30 minutes and it automatically calculate. And it also shows you who's leading, who's in your team that has the most amount of minutes," Romulus said.

Digital Vibez is also seeking additional funding and expanding the program to allow users to log activity beyond set timeframes.

READ MORE: Palm Beach International Boat Show expands to five days, offering more family activities

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
News In Brief
Wilkine Brutus
Wilkine Brutus is the Palm Beach County Reporter for WLRN. The award-winning journalist produces stories on topics surrounding local news, culture, art, politics and current affairs. Contact Wilkine at wbrutus@wlrnnews.org
See stories by Wilkine Brutus
More On This Topic