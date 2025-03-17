Palm Beach County-funded nonprofit reaches milestone in promoting physical activity

A Palm Beach County-funded nonprofit just reached a milestone.

Will Romulus is the Executive Director of Digital Vibez, which runs the “Let’s Move” running and walking activity program.

What started in 2012 as a month-long online challenge has grown significantly with participants logging 72 million minutes of activity last year. That’s up from just 100,000 minutes of activity in the first year, Romulus said.

"It's a really cool way to inspire our community to take control of their health. You log into the portal and add in that you did basketball for 30 minutes and it automatically calculate. And it also shows you who's leading, who's in your team that has the most amount of minutes," Romulus said.

Digital Vibez is also seeking additional funding and expanding the program to allow users to log activity beyond set timeframes.

