Liberty City neighborhood of Miami to rename streets after popular artists

From now on, whenever D.J. Khaled sings "These Streets Know My Name" he isn't kidding around.

Popular song titles and artists with Miami ties will soon serve as the namesakes for a number of streets in Miami's Liberty City neighborhood. The Miami-Dade County Commission approved the plan this week.

The measure passed 9 to 3. Now, streets between Northwest 18th and 19th Avenues will honor artists including Trick Daddy, Trina, Uncle Luke Rick Ross -- and D.J. Khaled.

READ MORE:

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.