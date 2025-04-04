Heavy traffic, road closures expected during Tortuga Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale

Heads up, Fort Lauderdale. The Tortuga Music Festival, which starts on Friday, is expected to bring heavy traffic.

Significant delays are expected along the A1A and Seabreeze Boulevard, as well as Southeast 17th Street and Las Olas Boulevard.

There will be nightly closures on both northbound and southbound lanes from Harbor Drive to Southeast 5th Street between 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Authorities are recommending attendees consider ride sharing, carpooling or taking the water taxi.

