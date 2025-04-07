Miami Beach to installs life rings in waterways to prevent drownings

Miami Beach will install 14 life rings near waterways throughout the city.



The effort honors Aden Perry, a South Florida high school student who died in 2022 after attempting to rescue a motorist whose car was submerged in a pond. During the incident, he had no access to lifesaving flotation devices. His mom, Sarah, then created the Aden Perry Hero Life Ring initiative to help prevent drownings



“ We don't currently have life preservers along our waterways, and while most of the drownings that take place in Miami Beach happen at pools or on the ocean, we have had drownings in our waterways in the past, so this will make our waterways safer," said Miami Beach Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez.



The Aden Perry Foundation has donated more than 400 life rings to South Florida municipalities.

READ MORE: Grief counseling offered in Pembroke Park after fatal shooting of mother and children

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.

