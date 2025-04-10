Florida Senate passes ‘granny flats’ plan

The Florida Senate on Wednesday unanimously passed a bill that would require local governments to allow what are known as “granny flats” or “carriage houses” in single-family residential areas.

Sponsor Don Gaetz, R-Niceville, said the bill (SB 184) would help increase workforce housing as the state continues to grapple with affordable-housing issues. The bill would require cities and counties to allow adding what are technically known as accessory dwelling units, which are independent living spaces added on properties.

Current law says local governments can allow the dwelling units, but the bill would require them to do so.

The House Intergovernmental Affairs Subcommittee on Wednesday approved a House version of the bill (HB 247), sponsored by Rep. Bill Conerly, R-Lakewood Ranch. It would need to clear the Commerce Committee before it could go to the full House.

