Former city manager announces campaign bid for Miami mayor

A former Miami city manager has joined the race to succeed term-limited incumbent Francis Suarez.

Retired U.S. Army Colonel Emilio Gonzalez filed papers for his mayoral campaign this week.

Gonzalez served as Miami city manager from 2018 to 2020. He resigned after commissioners accused him of using his position to alter documents and secure a permit for his home. The election is November 4.

