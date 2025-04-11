© 2025 WLRN
Gov. DeSantis calls for condo owners' relief amid regulatory crisis

WLRN Public Media | By WLRN News
Published April 11, 2025 at 12:11 PM EDT
Senate President Ben Albritton, right, and House Speaker Rep. Daniel Perez, left, react as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives his State of the State address to lawmakers
Rebecca Blackwell
/
AP
FILE: Senate President Ben Albritton, right, and House Speaker Rep. Daniel Perez, left, react as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives his State of the State address to a joint session on the opening day of the 2025 legislative session, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at the state capitol in Tallahassee, Fla.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is urging lawmakers to provide relief for condo owners amidst the ongoing regulatory crisis. 

During a press conference in Sweetwater on Thursday, the Governor blamed state lawmakers for causing the crisis in the first place.

The Legislature passed laws following the deadly 2021 Surfside condo collapse, requiring condo buildings to pass a series of inspections to assess the need for future repairs and costs.As a result of those regulations, many condo owners face hefty association payments to fund building reserves and repairs.Here’s DeSantis:

"We've hosted round tables, we've solicited input, we've spoken with members of the Florida legislature, about, O.K., ‘what are the issues that need to be addressed? How can we address it?’ And then we need to address it," he said. "We've gotta provide relief for people. We do have a responsibility to do this now."

The Governor did, however, applaud state senators for pushing a new bill that, among other things, would increase the accountability of condo association managers.

The legislative session ends on May 2.

