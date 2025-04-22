The city of Hialeah is naming a street after the late Lincoln Diaz-Balart.

The Cuban-American Republican politician and attorney from Havana, Cuba died last month following a battle with cancer. After representing Miami-Dade County in both chambers of the Florida Legislature, Diaz-Balart was elected to Congress in 1992 and remained until 2011.

He was an advocate for immigrants and staunch critic of Fidel Castro’s Regime in Cuba. The city was due to hold a dedication event Tuesday morning to recognize the intersection of East 45th Street and 8th Lane in Hialeah.

The event was also to be a ribbon-cutting for a major infrastructure improvement project — supported by $3 million dollars in federal funding.

