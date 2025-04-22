© 2025 WLRN
City of Hialeah is naming a street after the late Lincoln Diaz-Balart

WLRN Public Media | By Helen Acevedo
Published April 22, 2025 at 11:46 AM EDT
Former Congressman Lincoln Diaz-Balart speaks while joined by his brother U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., center, and U.S. Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, R-Fla., right, as they discuss their views on the opening of the American embassy in Havana, during a news conference, Aug. 12, 2015, in Miami.
Wilfredo Lee
/
AP
FILE - Former Congressman Lincoln Diaz-Balart speaks while joined by his brother U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., center, and U.S. Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, R-Fla., right, as they discuss their views on the opening of the American embassy in Havana, during a news conference, Aug. 12, 2015, in Miami.

The city of Hialeah is naming a street after the late Lincoln Diaz-Balart. 

The Cuban-American Republican politician and attorney from Havana, Cuba died last month following a battle with cancer. After representing Miami-Dade County in both chambers of the Florida Legislature, Diaz-Balart was elected to Congress in 1992 and remained until 2011.

He was an advocate for immigrants and staunch critic of Fidel Castro’s Regime in Cuba. The city was due to hold a dedication event Tuesday morning to recognize the intersection of East 45th Street and 8th Lane in Hialeah.

The event was also to be a ribbon-cutting for a major infrastructure improvement project — supported by $3 million dollars  in federal funding. 

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
Helen Acevedo
Helen Acevedo, is WLRN's anchor for All Things Considered.
