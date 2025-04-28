Miami-Dade residents can now renew vehicle registrations at Publix locations

Miami-Dade residents can now get their vehicle registrations and tag decals at several Publix supermarkets across the county.



This is part of an initiative by Miami-Dade Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez who aims to modernize and place government services in high-traffic community locations.

“This brings more the government to the people, I think for a long time the people need to come to our office. This is another way to going to the resident of Miami-Dade County," Fernandez said.



The self-serve kiosks are available in Miami, Doral, Miami Beach and Homestead. To use the kiosk, individuals will need to provide the registration renewal notice PIN or license plate number, along with the registered owner’s date of birth and a credit card.



There is a convenience fee of $4.50 plus a 2.3% processing fee. Residents who prefer to complete the renewal process online can still do so.

