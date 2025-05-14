A runway expansion at a Palm Beach County airport gets greenlit more than a decade later

Big changes could be coming to the skies over northern Palm Beach County.

After more than a decade, North County Airport has just gotten the green light from the Federal Aviation Administration to expand its runways.

The $30 million project at North Palm Beach County General Aviation Airport, also known as North County Airport, follows a five-year environmental review.

Plans include extending the 4,300-foot-long main runway by 1,700 ft. and widening it from 75 ft. to 100 ft. The expansion is meant to accommodate larger, heavier planes.

By 2030, flight operations are also projected to see about a 2.3% boost, which amounts to roughly seven extra flights a day.

The FAA study found that the expansion won't cause harmful noise beyond airport grounds, which is good news for nearby homes. However, several acres of wetlands will be lost.

Construction could begin as early as 2027.

