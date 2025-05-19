New highway safety measures planned for Broward and Palm Beach counties

The Florida Department of Transportation is working to prevent wrong-way crashes on Broward and Palm Beach state highways.

The department is installing flashing beacons, intelligent transportation systems and wrong-way signage at 23 exit ramps.

Several ramps in Palm Beach County will be temporarily closed this week for installations.

The southbound exit ramp on 10th Avenue and the northbound exit at Forest Hill Boulevard will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday night.

On Tuesday, the northbound exit ramp at Blue Heron Boulevard and the Southbound exit at Palmetto Park Road, will also close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The project is projected to cost more than $5.6 million. It’s set to be completed this summer.

