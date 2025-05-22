A popular island off Miami Beach will be closed to the public for Memorial Day

The city of Miami Beach will shut off access to a popular island hangout spot for Memorial Day Weekend after too many people failed to keep the place tidy.

In the past, visitors to the Flagler Monument Island have left behind piles of trash and debris. The city aims to avoid a repeat this year by closing public access to the island on Friday, starting at 6 a.m.

It will reopen early Tuesday morning.

