Florida consumer inflation increasing faster than previous months

Some Floridians saw overall prices creep up last month. Consumer inflation in the Tampa region was up 2-point-6 percent in May compared to a year ago. That is a faster increase in prices than in March.

WLRN’s Senior Economics Editor Tom Hudson said the price trends indicate inflation remains a little high for most shoppers.

"Increases in food and housing costs ate up whatever savings people experienced thanks to cheaper gasoline prices in April and May. The regional inflation rate - like the national inflation rate - remains over 2 percent, which is widely seen as a more comfortable increase for consumers," he said.

This period included President Trump’s tariff increases, which economists expect will impact prices in the months ahead. Regional inflation rates alternate monthly between Tampa and Miami. South Florida’s figure will be released next month.

