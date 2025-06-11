Waitlist for Miami-Dade County’s affordable housing assistance is open

Miami-Dade County’s affordable housing assistance waitlist is open.

Residents can apply for housing across the county. Applicants for the Project Based Voucher Program must meet the property’s designation requirements — like for the elderly, disabled or for families.

Applicants must also meet income requirements — both of which are set by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD.

The program is accepting applications online only at miamidadevoucher.myhousing.com. That application is available in English, Spanish and Haitian Creole.

Application submissions do not guarantee placement. The application is open through 11:59 p.m. on Friday.

READ MORE: Affordable housing: Miami-Dade breaks ground on two developments

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.