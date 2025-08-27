© 2025 WLRN
FIFA World Cup tickets pre-sale starts soon

WLRN Public Media | By Helen Acevedo
Published August 27, 2025 at 5:39 PM EDT
Argentina's Lionel Messi waves after receiving the Golden Ball award for best player at the end of the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Dec. 18, 2022.
Martin Meissner
/
AP
Pre-sale tickets for the FIFA World Cup go on sale Sept. 10.

The international men’s soccer tournament will be jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States next summer, from June 11 to July 19.

According to the world soccer governing body, FIFA, Miami Stadium, also known as Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, will host seven matches—including the bronze final.

Tickets for the 2026 World Cup will be released in phases. The first ticket draw will open on Wednesday, Sept. 10.

For more information, visit FIFA.com/WorldCup.

READ MORE: Fort Lauderdale sidelines World Cup funding, sends to homelessness budget instead

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
Helen Acevedo
Helen Acevedo, is WLRN's anchor for All Things Considered.
