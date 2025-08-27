FIFA World Cup tickets pre-sale starts soon

Pre-sale tickets for the FIFA World Cup go on sale Sept. 10.

The international men’s soccer tournament will be jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States next summer, from June 11 to July 19.

According to the world soccer governing body, FIFA, Miami Stadium, also known as Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, will host seven matches—including the bronze final.

Tickets for the 2026 World Cup will be released in phases. The first ticket draw will open on Wednesday, Sept. 10.

For more information, visit FIFA.com/WorldCup.

