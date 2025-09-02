© 2025 WLRN
Riviera Beach police arrested for DIU, placed on leave

WLRN Public Media | By Helen Acevedo
Published September 2, 2025 at 5:47 PM EDT

A Riviera Beach Police Department Major faces charges after authorities said he was driving under the influence over the weekend.

Major Travis Walker was detained by Florida Highway Patrol around 2 a.m. Saturday on I-95 in Palm Beach County.

In a statement, Riviera Beach Police Chief Michael Coleman confirmed that Walker was placed on administrative leave and has surrendered his city equipment and vehicle.

Walker joined the Riviera Beach Police Department as a road patrol officer 23 years ago. He became Police Major in 2016.

Walker was booked on one count of DUI. He’s scheduled to appear before a judge on Sept. 16th.

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
Helen Acevedo
Helen Acevedo, is WLRN's anchor for All Things Considered.
