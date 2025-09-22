Miami-Dade College hosts FIFA World Cup 2026 intern job fair

Miami-Dade County’s preparation for the arrival of next summer’s FIFA World Cup 2026 is well underway.

The international soccer organization will be at the Idea Center at Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. looking to hire 50 full-time student interns to work firsthand in over 20 different departments.

The U.S., Mexico and Canada will be the host countries in 2026, and Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens is slated for seven games, including the Bronze Medal Game on July 18.

A majority of the intern positions offered will be in Miami, with some open slots available in the FIFA offices of other U.S. host cities. Miami-Dade College says its MDC Works program has “pre-vetted and invited 150 students” to this event.

Students will have the opportunity to not only hear from panels hosted by FIFA, but also from former interns.

Other major U.S. cities hosting games include New York, Los Angeles and Dallas.

