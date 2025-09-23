© 2025 WLRN
98 people displaced by Miami Beach hostel fire

WLRN Public Media | By WLRN News Staff
Published September 23, 2025 at 4:21 PM EDT

Nearly 100 people are now displaced after a fire at a Miami Beach hostel.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue responded to a fire at South Beach Rooms and Hostel at around 5 p.m. Monday.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and there were no reported injuries.

The Red Cross is providing emergency financial assistance, and health and mental health services. Hostel employees have also worked to relocate guests.

READ MORE: South Florida Red Cross calls for volunteers ahead of hurricane season

This is a News In Brief report. Visit WLRN News for in-depth reporting from South Florida and Florida news.
