98 people displaced by Miami Beach hostel fire

Nearly 100 people are now displaced after a fire at a Miami Beach hostel.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue responded to a fire at South Beach Rooms and Hostel at around 5 p.m. Monday.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and there were no reported injuries.

The Red Cross is providing emergency financial assistance, and health and mental health services. Hostel employees have also worked to relocate guests.

