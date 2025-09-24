© 2025 WLRN
Florida's open carry law takes effect

WLRN Public Media | By Sherrilyn Cabrera
Published September 24, 2025 at 4:22 PM EDT
A person holds a Glock 42 pistol.
Lynne Sladky
/
AP
Sally Abrahamsen, of Pompano Beach, holds a Glock 42 pistol while shopping for a gun at the National Armory gun store and gun range, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2016, in Pompano Beach.

Gun owners in Florida may begin carrying their firearms openly starting Sept. 25.

That’s after an appeals court ruled Sept. 10 the ban was unconstitutional.

State Attorney General James Uthmeier had initially said open carry was allowed immediately following the judge’s decision. But his spokesperson later clarified there was a 15-day window before it would start.

Floridians have been allowed to carry concealed weapons for decades, but have been barred from openly carrying firearms.

It is still illegal to display a firearm in a rude, careless, angry or threatening manner in public.

Sherrilyn Cabrera
Sherrilyn Cabrera is WLRN's senior producer.
