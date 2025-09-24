Florida's open carry law takes effect

Gun owners in Florida may begin carrying their firearms openly starting Sept. 25.

That’s after an appeals court ruled Sept. 10 the ban was unconstitutional.

State Attorney General James Uthmeier had initially said open carry was allowed immediately following the judge’s decision. But his spokesperson later clarified there was a 15-day window before it would start.

Floridians have been allowed to carry concealed weapons for decades, but have been barred from openly carrying firearms.

It is still illegal to display a firearm in a rude, careless, angry or threatening manner in public.

