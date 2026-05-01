Spirit plans to shutdown with unknown timing, WSJ reports

Spirit Airlines is preparing to stop flying. But the timing of a final decision is uncertain, according to new reporting from the Wall Street Journal.

The discount airline, based in Broward County, is the largest airline operating out of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, where it was responsible for 25% of the passenger flights in February.

The airline has been in bankruptcy protection since last August. It was its second bankruptcy in less than two years. It has remained operating during its bankruptcy reorganization.

The company has called back hundreds of pilots and flight attendants it furloughed over the past two years to replace employees who have left the airline while it's in bankruptcy. Spirit ended last year with 9,700 employees, down almost 20% from the previous year.

READ MORE: How Spirit Airlines grew so fast — and why it's experiencing so much turbulence now

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