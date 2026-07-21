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Scorched Nevada desert watershed shows signs of recovery after wildfire

WBUR
Published July 21, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT

Rivers, streams and the area surrounding them can take years to recover after a wildfire. And when native plants do return, they can often be choked out by invasive species.

The Mountain West News Bureau’s Kaleb Roedel reports how a collaborative effort between federal agencies and conservation groups has fostered signs of recovery in Nevada’s Virgin River watershed.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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