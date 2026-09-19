'Wait Wait' for September 19, 2026: With Not My Job guest Hernan Diaz
This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Alzo Slade, Not My Job guest Hernan Diaz and panelists Adam Burke, Shantira Jackson, and Sam Rocha. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.
Who's Alzo This Time
Apocalypse Claude; Sydney Loves Sports; Last Meal
Panel Questions
Playdates For Bros
Bluff The Listener
Our panelists tell three stories about an apology from QVC, only one of which is true
Not My Job: Pulitzer Prize-winner Hernan Diaz talks Dua Lipa, favorite pens, and Ply
Peter talks to Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Hernan Diaz, author of Ply. Hernan plays our game called, "You wrote Ply—but what do you know about two-ply?" Three questions about the history of toilet paper.
Panel Questions
Meep Meep Means I Love You; Coming Clean
Limericks
Alzo Slade reads three news-related limericks: A Music Festival for Music Haters; The Mignonette Marathon and Buzz Therapy
Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else
Predictions
Our panelists predict, now that brunch is dead, what will restaurants do to get people back?
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