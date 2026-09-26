'Wait Wait' for September 26, 2026: With Not My Job guest John Cook

This week's show was recorded in Omaha with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Alzo Slade, Not My Job guest John Cook and panelists Josh Gondelman, Faith Salie, and Dulcé Sloan. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Alzo This Time

Press Corps Wars; A Museum for Star Wars Geeks; Rise of the Cat Dads

Panel Questions

The Hottest Seat In NYC

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about a 20 year plan, only one of which is true

Not My Job: Legendary volleyball coach John Cook plays our game called "Bump! Set! Spike!"

Peter talks to legendary Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook, who's now general manager of the Omaha Supernovas. John plays our game called, "Bump, Set, Spike." Three questions about some bumps, a set and some spikes

Panel Questions

Frappuccino No-nos; Frosty New Tunes

Limericks

Alzo Slade reads three news-related limericks: Smuggling Spreadables; Throw Away Your Irons; Luxury Caboose

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, what's the next museum opening that's going to make the news?



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