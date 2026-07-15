PBS KIDS on WLRN

WLRN For Sutents
PBS KIDS.
Play it. Watch it. Make it count.
Free games and videos from PBS KIDS — pick your tool, pick how you want to use it, and choose WLRN as your station.
Games
Learning games with Daniel Tiger, Wild Kratts, Elinor Wonders Why, and more.Open in Browser
or get the app
Video
Full episodes, movies, shorts, and podcasts. Safe, ad‑free, no subscription.Open in Browser
or get the app
Choose WLRN as your station
The first time you open a PBS KIDS app or site, you'll be asked to pick a local station. Search for and select WLRN — that's what credits your time to us and helps support PBS KIDS programming here in South Florida.
1
Open the Games or Video app (or site)
2
Tap "Change Station" in the menu
3
Search "WLRN"
4
Select it — you're all set