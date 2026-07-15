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PBS KIDS with WLRN

WLRN For Education

PBS KIDS.
Play it. Watch it. Make it count.

Free games and videos from PBS KIDS — pick your tool, pick how you want to use it, and choose WLRN as your station.

Games

Learning games with Daniel Tiger, Wild Kratts, Elinor Wonders Why, and more.

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or
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Video

Full episodes, movies, shorts, and podcasts. Safe, ad‑free, no subscription.

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or
Open in Browser
Don't skip this

Choose WLRN as your station

The first time you open a PBS KIDS app or site, you'll be asked to pick a local station. Search for and select WLRN — this connects you with us here at WLRN and helps support PBS KIDS programming here in South Florida.

1

Open the Games or Video app (or site)

2

Tap "Change Station" in the menu

3

Search "WLRN"

4

Select it — you're all set