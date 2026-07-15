PBS KIDS with WLRN

WLRN For Education
PBS KIDS.
Play it. Watch it. Make it count.
Free games and videos from PBS KIDS — pick your tool, pick how you want to use it, and choose WLRN as your station.
Games
Learning games with Daniel Tiger, Wild Kratts, Elinor Wonders Why, and more.
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Video
Full episodes, movies, shorts, and podcasts. Safe, ad‑free, no subscription.
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orOpen in Browser
Choose WLRN as your station
The first time you open a PBS KIDS app or site, you'll be asked to pick a local station. Search for and select WLRN — this connects you with us here at WLRN and helps support PBS KIDS programming here in South Florida.
1
Open the Games or Video app (or site)
2
Tap "Change Station" in the menu
3
Search "WLRN"
4
Select it — you're all set