TPS: Haitians get deported, but Trump bromance spares Salvadorans

Opinion: In a move that would be both humane and hypocritical, President Trump appears to be extending deportation protection for Salvadorans — while moving ahead with the expulsion of Haitians.

Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Salvadorans in the U.S. has expired – but the Trump administration has chosen not to terminate it. With Haitians being deported to a country ruled by homicidal gangs, WLRN’s Americas Editor Tim Padgett says we finally may have some clarity on when it’s not appropriate to expel TPS holders.That would be: when their home country’s authoritarian leader is kissing the ring of President Donald Trump.

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