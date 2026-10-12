Día de la Raza vs. MAGA: Who gets to be American?

Opinion: This week’s Día de la Raza observance begs the question: do Latinos aspire to be part of the vital diversity that defines America, or of the vulgar exclusivity that's undermining it?

On the latest episode of Americas Decoded, WLRN’s Americas editor Tim Padgett says that white Latinos by now should have learned they are not excluded from the immigrants that candidate Donald Trump in 2023 said were “poisoning the blood” of the nation. So on Oct. 12, Indigenous People’s Day, which Latin America appropriately calls Día de la Raza, U.S. Latinos should reject MAGA’s monstrously anti-American view of this country – a hybrid of native peoples and arrivals through conquest, immigration and enslavement – and embrace their emphatically American ancestry.

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