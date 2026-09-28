José Javier Rodríguez on the battle for Florida’s AG office

In this episode of “Between the Lines” from State Affairs, Dara chats with José Javier Rodríguez, the Democratic candidate for Florida attorney general, who says his campaign is rooted in fighting for everyday Floridians and challenging entrenched power.

Rodríguez, who hopes to become the first Democrat elected as the state’s top legal eagle in nearly twenty‑five years, faces incumbent AG James Uthmeier. The Democratic challenger argues that his Gov. Ron DeSantis-appointed challenger is vulnerable on a number of fronts — including the controversial and expensive immigration detention center in the Everglades and questions surrounding its oversight and costs.

Rodríguez reflects on his time in the Florida Senate, including the impact of the 2020 "ghost candidate" scandal and what it taught him about corporate influence in Tallahassee.

On the campaign trail, Rodríguez says voters are most concerned about rising costs and corruption, issues he believes the AG’s office must prioritize. The Democrat says the office can — and should — actively push back against utility and insurance rate hikes and refocus on protecting everyday Floridians

In a twist, Rodríguez notes that his push to restore traditional priorities to the office makes him feel “kind of like the conservative” in the race.

Plus, Capitol mainstays will want to stick around to find out whatever happened to JJR’s rainboots?