Archbishop Thomas Wenski Part I: Standing Up to Uthmeier's Vaccine 'Bullying'

Archbishop Thomas Wenski of the Archdiocese of Miami joins "Between the Lines with Dara Kam" from State Affairs this week for the first of a two-part series, this week offering an unflinching look at the intersection of faith, public policy, and human dignity in Florida.

The conversation begins with a high-stakes dispute over Catholic school vaccination requirements and the state's threats to withhold voucher funding if diocese leaders do not reverse a policy requiring all students to be vaccinated.

Archbishop Wenski defends the Church's stance, explaining why current vaccines align with Catholic teaching and why protecting public health serves the common good of students, educators, and the broader community.

Dara and the archbishop of the state's largest diocese also delve into the Church's longstanding opposition to capital punishment as the state executes Death Row inmates at a record pace.

In part two, the pair discuss the humanitarian crisis surrounding immigration enforcement and Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitian migrants, with Archbishop Wenski sharing his deep personal connection to the Haitian community.

The series ends on a lighter note as the "Biker Bishop" reflects on his decades of ministry and life on two wheels.

Visit pro.stateaffairs.com/fl for more.

