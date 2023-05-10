© 2023 WLRN
This Miami musician is inspiring young people to see themselves in classical music

By Carlos Frías,
Leslie Ovalle AtkinsonElisa BaenaHelen Acevedo
Published May 10, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT
Portia Dunkley Bass pic.jpg
Portia Dunkley wanted to know where all the Black musicians were in classical music. She set out to find them — in history and out in the world performing today.

Portia Dunkley had devoted her life to classical music before she asked herself one day, "Why aren’t there more Black composers?"

She grew up in Overtown. A neighborhood with a rich musical history. But most of it had Jazz or Motown roots. Portia herself plays the upright bass.

She wanted to know where all the Black musicians were in classical music.

Portia set out to find them — in history and out in the world performing today.

She founded the New Canon Chamber Collective to bring together Black classical musicians to perform at historic Black venues.

Remember the Times (6) (1).png

She knows chamber music can celebrate pop culture.

They have a show coming up called Remember the Times — a musical tribute to the great Black TV sitcoms.

They’re re-interpreting songs from shows like The Jeffersons, Good Times, Martin and What’s Happening?

On the May 10 episode of Sundial, Dunkley joined us to discuss her mission to spotlight Black composers and bring their music to the South Florida community. She also talked about Teeny Violini, a mobile music education program she created for preschools and after-school programs.

Carlos Frías
Carlos Frías is the host of WLRN's Sundial. He is a bilingual writer, a journalist of more than 25 years and the author of an award-winning memoir published by Simon & Schuster.
Leslie Ovalle Atkinson
Leslie Ovalle Atkinson is the lead producer behind WLRN's daily magazine program, Sundial. As a multimedia producer, she also works on visual and digital storytelling.
Elisa Baena
Elisa Baena is an associate producer for Sundial.
Helen Acevedo
Helen Acevedo is a grad student at Florida International University studying Spanish-language journalism, a bilingual program focused on telling the stories of diverse communities.
