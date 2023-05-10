This Miami musician is inspiring young people to see themselves in classical music

Portia Dunkley had devoted her life to classical music before she asked herself one day, "Why aren’t there more Black composers?"

She grew up in Overtown. A neighborhood with a rich musical history. But most of it had Jazz or Motown roots. Portia herself plays the upright bass.

She wanted to know where all the Black musicians were in classical music.

Portia set out to find them — in history and out in the world performing today.

She founded the New Canon Chamber Collective to bring together Black classical musicians to perform at historic Black venues.

She knows chamber music can celebrate pop culture.

They have a show coming up called Remember the Times — a musical tribute to the great Black TV sitcoms.

They’re re-interpreting songs from shows like The Jeffersons, Good Times, Martin and What’s Happening?

On the May 10 episode of Sundial, Dunkley joined us to discuss her mission to spotlight Black composers and bring their music to the South Florida community. She also talked about Teeny Violini, a mobile music education program she created for preschools and after-school programs.

