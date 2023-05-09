Lucy Lopez is back and she's bringing Hialeah with her

Here’s a voice you haven’t heard in a minute on Miami radio — it's Lucy Lopez, the star of Power 96 for more than 20 years.

Lopez was the voice of the South Florida commute — between thumping bass, hip hop and the Miami sound. Somehow, her drive–time show made traffic less miserable.

DJ ZOG was her straight man. We tuned in to listen to whatever crazy thing Lopez was going to say. She’d talk about some scandal in the news. Or she might do a Shakira impression.

LiVELTRA / Lucy Lopez acting in the play #GRACED, no showing at the Arsht Center.

She is Miami, like us. Down to her liberal use of the word bro, bro.

She left commercial radio suddenly in 2021. It was a shock to listeners.

Now she’s back in front of South Florida audiences — in a new way. She's acting and appears in the play, #GRACED, showing at the Arsht Center. It’s a story about an influencer who goes on a cross-country trip in search of self.

Lopez plays the voice of the internet, reading tweets in that Hialeah accent. It’s perfect.

She’s never better than when she’s outraged. So let’s see if we can scandalize her — within the limits of public radio.

On the May 9 episode on Sundial, Lopez joined us to talk about her shift in career and to settle an old dispute with WLRN's host Carlos Frías — he says everything is a sandwich, including a hot dog, an empanada and even a pastelito. She begs to differ. We also hear our listener's hot takes on the topic.

