Sundial

The best reads of 2023 with Mitchell Kaplan

By Carlos Frías,
Leslie Ovalle AtkinsonElisa Baena
Published December 19, 2023 at 1:32 PM EST
Mitchell Kaplan, owner of Books & Books and Miami Book Fair co-founder, joins WLRN's Sundial with host Carlos Frías.
Matias J. Ocner
/
Courtesy of the Miami Herald
Mitchell Kaplan, owner of Books & Books and Miami Book Fair co-founder, joins book reviewer Connie Ogle on WLRN's Sundial with host Carlos Frías.

We love books around here. Sure, we love movies and music and theater. But the chance to talk books with someone who loves them as much as we do? We’re gonna take that every time. And we’re gonna make it an annual thing.

So we’re bringing back Mitchell Kaplan. He’s the co-founder of the Miami Book Fair and the owner of South Florida’s most popular independent bookstore chain, Books & Books.

We’ve had some of the best authors in the country drop knowledge on us in the past year.

Edwidge Danticat took on book bans. Sandra Cisneros gave us dating advice:

"If you're looking for love, you know, go sit under a tree. You know, go to the botanical gardens, get on a mountain, adopt a dog. You know, there's love all around you," she said on Sundial earlier this year.

We love books so much that we took over an event at the Miami Book Fair to interview Florida legend Carl Hiaasen.

You can find all those conversations in our podcast catalog. Now, we're adding another one.

On the Dec. 29 episode of Sundial, we talk about some of the best reads of the year with Mitchell Kaplan.

On Sundial’s previous episode, we spoke with Dawn Atkins, who is a principal dancer with Miami City Ballet. She told us about her career, MCB’s 2023-2024 season and her performance as the lead roles of Dew Drop and Sugar Plum Fairy in The Nutcracker this month.

Listen to Sundial Monday through Thursday on WLRN, 91.3 FM, live at 1 p.m., rebroadcast at 8 p.m. Missed a show? Find every episode of Sundial on your favorite podcast app, such as Apple PodcastsStitcher and Spotify.

Sundial Books & Booksbooksbook reviewsMitchell Kaplan
Carlos Frías
Carlos Frías is the host of WLRN's Sundial. He is a bilingual writer, a journalist of more than 25 years and the author of an award-winning memoir published by Simon & Schuster.
Leslie Ovalle Atkinson
Leslie Ovalle Atkinson is the lead producer behind WLRN's daily magazine program, Sundial. As a multimedia producer, she also works on visual and digital storytelling.
Elisa Baena
Elisa Baena is an associate producer for Sundial.
