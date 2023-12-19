The best reads of 2023 with Mitchell Kaplan

We love books around here. Sure, we love movies and music and theater. But the chance to talk books with someone who loves them as much as we do? We’re gonna take that every time. And we’re gonna make it an annual thing.

So we’re bringing back Mitchell Kaplan. He’s the co-founder of the Miami Book Fair and the owner of South Florida’s most popular independent bookstore chain, Books & Books.

We’ve had some of the best authors in the country drop knowledge on us in the past year.

Edwidge Danticat took on book bans. Sandra Cisneros gave us dating advice:

"If you're looking for love, you know, go sit under a tree. You know, go to the botanical gardens, get on a mountain, adopt a dog. You know, there's love all around you," she said on Sundial earlier this year.

We love books so much that we took over an event at the Miami Book Fair to interview Florida legend Carl Hiaasen.

You can find all those conversations in our podcast catalog. Now, we're adding another one.

On the Dec. 29 episode of Sundial, we talk about some of the best reads of the year with Mitchell Kaplan.

On Sundial’s previous episode, we spoke with Dawn Atkins, who is a principal dancer with Miami City Ballet. She told us about her career, MCB’s 2023-2024 season and her performance as the lead roles of Dew Drop and Sugar Plum Fairy in The Nutcracker this month.

Listen to Sundial Monday through Thursday on WLRN, 91.3 FM, live at 1 p.m., rebroadcast at 8 p.m. Missed a show? Find every episode of Sundial on your favorite podcast app, such as Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify.